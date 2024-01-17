Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $933,000 Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

