Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

