Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 360,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.20 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

