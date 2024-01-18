107,900 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

