19,260 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

