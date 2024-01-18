2,222 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $168.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,726 shares of company stock worth $1,175,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

