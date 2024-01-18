2,500 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after buying an additional 320,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

