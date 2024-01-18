30,208 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $4,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 1.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

