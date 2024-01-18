52,606 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

