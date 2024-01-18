9,976 Shares in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,432 shares of company stock worth $110,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

