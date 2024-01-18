A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

AOS stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

