ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

