Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 132,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,240,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 64,793 shares of company stock worth $933,061 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

