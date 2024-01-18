ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 10,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.3 %

ACM Research stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 201,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

