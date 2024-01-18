ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 375,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,248,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Specifically, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,100. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

