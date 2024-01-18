Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 679.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

