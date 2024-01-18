AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after buying an additional 242,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

