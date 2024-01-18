Agnico Eagle Mines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 4,689 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

