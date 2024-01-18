Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) vs. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Survey

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 1.84 $23.97 million $1.74 12.74

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 12.15% 31.31% 15.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.77%.

Volatility and Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Free Report)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.