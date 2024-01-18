Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Paul C. Joseph Sells 4,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

AKAM opened at $117.71 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

