Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,889,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $15,940,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at $483,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $28.42 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

