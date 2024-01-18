Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $267,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

