Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $330,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.5 %
LW stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.
Several research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
