Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $29,235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $16,656,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

