Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $346,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

