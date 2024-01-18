Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.84

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 5646974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

