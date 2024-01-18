Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

