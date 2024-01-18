Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,442 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

