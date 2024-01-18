Allworth Financial LP Acquires 9,751 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

