Allworth Financial LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

