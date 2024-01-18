Allworth Financial LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

