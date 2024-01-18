Allworth Financial LP Has $2.75 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.