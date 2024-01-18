Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,067,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,730 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.