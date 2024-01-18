Allworth Financial LP Purchases 631 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

