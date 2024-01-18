Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

