Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.8% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.