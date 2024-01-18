Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $160.17 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $160.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

