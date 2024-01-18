Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,605 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

