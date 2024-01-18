Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.