Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRTS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

