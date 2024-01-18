Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

