Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 82.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

