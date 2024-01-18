AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.38

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2992380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.