Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.17.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.