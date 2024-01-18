American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) versus Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Financial Contrast

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Virgin Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77% Virgin Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.17 $127.00 million $2.21 5.85 Virgin Australia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Airlines Group and Virgin Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Australia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group and Virgin Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22 Virgin Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.68, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Virgin Australia.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Virgin Australia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations. The company's fleet primarily includes Boeing B737 and B777, Airbus A320 and A330, ATR, Embraer E190, and Fokker F100 aircraft. It also operates a frequent flyer program. The company serves corporate, government, leisure, low cost, regional, charter travelers, and air freight customers. It has strategic alliances with Air New Zealand Limited, Delta Air Lines Inc., Etihad Airways P.J.S.C., Singapore Airlines Limited, and HNA Aviation Group. The company was formerly known as Virgin Blue Holdings Limited and changed its name to Virgin Australia Holdings Limited in 2011. Virgin Australia Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Bowen Hills, Australia.

