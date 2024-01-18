American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $310.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.93. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

