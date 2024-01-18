Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.85. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BFH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

BFH stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,690,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 325,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.