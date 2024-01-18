Analysts Issue Forecasts for Natera, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Natera in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($3.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.92). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Natera Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

