Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.35. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $224.58 on Thursday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

