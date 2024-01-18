Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$80.00

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.77.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

